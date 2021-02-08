Nuggets Reaches Market Cap of $1.57 Million (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 64% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Nuggets has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nuggets has traded up 70.9% against the US dollar. One Nuggets coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00049276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.80 or 0.00175378 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00062312 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00057767 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00192019 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00060716 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID

Nuggets Coin Trading

Nuggets can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

