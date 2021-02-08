NULS Market Cap Hits $42.79 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One NULS coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000925 BTC on exchanges. NULS has a market capitalization of $42.79 million and $39.26 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NULS has traded up 15.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NULS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00049698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.82 or 0.00182565 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00063332 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00058715 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00061901 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00192890 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community

Buying and Selling NULS

NULS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.