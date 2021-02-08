NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Up 6.2%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s share price traded up 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $578.95 and last traded at $577.55. 10,815,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 7,641,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $543.64.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Craig Hallum upped their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.27.

The firm has a market cap of $357.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $529.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.18.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 356 shares in the company, valued at $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

