NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Ibex Investors LLC

Ibex Investors LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 363.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,592 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for about 1.1% of Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 167,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $20,943,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $13,059,000. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $1,248,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 60,065 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 526,944 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $83,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.65.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $1,576,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,820,905.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Reed David sold 2,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total transaction of $444,347.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,393 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,085.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,028 shares of company stock worth $6,115,769 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NXPI opened at $185.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -343.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.64. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $184.13.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

