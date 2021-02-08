Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Stock Price Up 36.9%

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD)’s share price rose 36.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 105,963,906 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 536% from the average daily volume of 16,673,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65.
Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter.
Nxt-ID Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXTD)
Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications. It develops and markets solutions for payment, Internet of Things (IoT), and healthcare applications with experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization, and sensor technologies.
