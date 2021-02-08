Nxt (NXT) Price Hits $0.0199 on Top Exchanges

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 8th. Nxt has a total market capitalization of $19.90 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nxt has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Nxt coin can now be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nxt alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00020844 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00011567 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004084 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Nxt Profile

Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org . The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.