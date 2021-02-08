Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) will report ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Griffin Myers sold 459,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $21,148,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 469,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $21,608,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,510,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,473,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,474,250 shares of company stock valued at $67,815,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at $338,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSH opened at $53.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.40. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $64.39.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

