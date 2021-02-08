Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $6.02 and last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 571557 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 86.27%.

OCSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.95 million, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 90,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $498,707.00. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 108,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $567,283.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,378,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,235,838.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 843,775 shares of company stock valued at $4,600,469. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

