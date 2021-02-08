Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.14

Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.14 and last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 209209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

OMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.91. The company has a market cap of $537.59 million, a PE ratio of 230.03 and a beta of 2.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $205,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 18.3% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 315,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 48,818 shares during the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.