OAX Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One OAX token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OAX has a total market cap of $13.26 million and $1.18 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OAX has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00058618 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.29 or 0.01159597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00051750 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.58 or 0.05956211 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018536 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00032824 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00021223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

OAX Token Profile

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,665,494 tokens. OAX’s official website is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

