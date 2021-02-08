Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Boosts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 2.7% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $40,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 139,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,816,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 52,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.59.

NYSE:GS traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $297.77. The company had a trading volume of 46,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,692. The company has a market capitalization of $102.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $309.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $276.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.