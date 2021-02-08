Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Buys 36,522 Shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,522 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owned 1.16% of First Western Financial worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Western Financial in the third quarter worth about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 13.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 11,147.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of First Western Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Western Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of MYFW traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $18.81. 118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $22.31.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.29). First Western Financial had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 16.81%.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

