Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.32 on Monday, reaching $205.43. The company had a trading volume of 35,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636,329. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $204.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.61 and a 200-day moving average of $180.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

