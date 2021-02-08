Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Grows Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5,073.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 179,181 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 2.8% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $42,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on PayPal from $218.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PayPal from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $12.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $281.78. The stock had a trading volume of 164,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,587,096. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $274.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.55. The company has a market cap of $330.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.26, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

