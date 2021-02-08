Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Purchases 500 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,432 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $21,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,547 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $66,584,000 after buying an additional 11,636 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in Stryker by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 410,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $85,505,000 after buying an additional 38,246 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in Stryker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 17,943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Stryker by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYK. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $240.03. 3,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,117. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $247.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

