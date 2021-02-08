Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 1,307 Shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp cut its position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. AON comprises approximately 2.9% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owned approximately 0.09% of AON worth $43,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at $915,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in AON during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in AON by 67.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on AON. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.54.

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

AON stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $223.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,450. The company has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.26. Aon Plc has a 1-year low of $143.93 and a 1-year high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.07%.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

