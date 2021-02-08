Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 29,708 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 29,708 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 4.0% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $60,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $714,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $338.00. 41,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,875,733. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $337.12 and a 200-day moving average of $332.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 531,042 shares of company stock valued at $173,763,276 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.42.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

