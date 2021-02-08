ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Trading 5.2% Higher

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s share price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.07. 4,197,687 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 10,685,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OBSV shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of ObsEva from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of ObsEva from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ObsEva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $195.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.99.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts expect that ObsEva SA will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the third quarter worth about $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of ObsEva by 19.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 179,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 29,241 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the third quarter worth about $124,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ObsEva Company Profile (NASDAQ:OBSV)

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

