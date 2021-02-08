Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Raised to $31.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Bank of America from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.41% from the stock’s current price.

OXY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $22.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $43.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $910,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,512,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

