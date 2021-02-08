OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Given New $4.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 154.24% from the company’s previous close.

OCANF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of OceanaGold from $3.75 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of OceanaGold from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of OceanaGold and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of OceanaGold from $3.25 to $2.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. OceanaGold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.92.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Shares of OCANF stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,042. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.