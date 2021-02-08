OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Price Target Increased to $2.85 by Analysts at CIBC

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from $2.65 to $2.85 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 61.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of OceanaGold from $3.75 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of OceanaGold from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of OceanaGold from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of OceanaGold and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OceanaGold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.92.

OTCMKTS OCANF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.77. 118,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,042. OceanaGold has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

