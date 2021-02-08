Oddo Bhf Analysts Give Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) a €67.50 Price Target

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) has been assigned a €67.50 ($79.41) price target by investment analysts at Oddo Bhf in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €56.27 ($66.20).

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) stock traded up €3.56 ($4.19) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €56.12 ($66.02). 1,101,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €47.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €40.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.74. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a 12-month low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 12-month high of €56.12 ($66.02).

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

