ODEM Trading Up 67.2% This Week (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. ODEM has a total market capitalization of $4.85 million and approximately $6,455.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODEM token can now be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ODEM has traded up 67.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00055261 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.56 or 0.01045223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,511.53 or 0.05417500 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00045319 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00018010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00020180 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00029630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000152 BTC.

ODEM Profile

ODEM is a token. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . ODEM’s official website is odem.io . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

