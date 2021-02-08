OKCash (OK) Market Capitalization Tops $3.20 Million

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 8th. OKCash has a market cap of $3.20 million and $33,416.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OKCash has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0405 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $42,995.89 or 0.99857694 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00032607 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00078839 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000223 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000279 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 79,030,728 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

