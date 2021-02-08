Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stake Decreased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,438 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.4% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ODFL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.93.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $209.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.80 and a 12 month high of $213.66. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

