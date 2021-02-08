Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) EVP Stephen J. Oberst Sells 14,000 Shares

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $268,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,010.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:ORI remained flat at $$19.34 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $23.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 186,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,346,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

