Omni Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.61 or 0.00008377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $883,404.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Omni Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,154 coins and its circulating supply is 562,838 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

