Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. cut its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Omnicom Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 76,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 10,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Huber Research raised Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.78.

Shares of OMC opened at $65.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $80.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

