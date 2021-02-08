ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Trading Up 5.4%

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.65 and last traded at $72.72. 702,308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 957,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.00.

In other ON24 news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii bought 5,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $7,372,650.00.

About ON24 (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.