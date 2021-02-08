ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Lowered to Neutral at Seaport Global Securities

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OKE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.68.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $42.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.92. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 439,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in ONEOK by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 8,739.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 22,112 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

