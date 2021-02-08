OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for OneWater Marine in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for OneWater Marine’s FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.60. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ONEW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist increased their price target on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of ONEW stock opened at $36.82 on Monday. OneWater Marine has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.30. The company has a market cap of $551.38 million and a PE ratio of -0.81.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the second quarter worth $34,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the second quarter worth $281,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the third quarter worth $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 53.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 30.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. 50.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $4,584,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

