Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 126,683 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.93% of Onto Innovation worth $21,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at $1,722,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at $493,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $60,164,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at $5,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ONTO opened at $59.95 on Monday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.84.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert Alan Koch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $699,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,759.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $506,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,069.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,587 shares of company stock worth $1,589,684. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ONTO. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

