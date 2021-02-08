Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Onto Innovation in a report issued on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Onto Innovation’s FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $59.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -315.53 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average of $43.84. Onto Innovation has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $64.00.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,533,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,238,000 after acquiring an additional 244,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,882,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,401,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,164,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after buying an additional 163,008 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $506,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,069.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Alan Koch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $699,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,759.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,684. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.