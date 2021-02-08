Onto Innovation (ONTO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Onto Innovation (NYSE: ONTO) recently:

2/5/2021 – Onto Innovation had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $61.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Onto Innovation had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $73.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Onto Innovation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “With breakthrough offerings on the back of dynamic fundamentals, Onto Innovation is well positioned to benefit from cost-effective solutions. The company outsources almost all of its assemblies for a competitive advantage. It invests in research and development to provide differentiated products and services. Healthy traction in 5G and advanced packaging markets drive Onto Innovation despite COVID-19-related woes. A solid product portfolio and accretive customer base are considered to be the key drivers for its long-term growth. However, intense competition in the overseas market and high concentration risks are expected to hurt its margins. An extensive international footprint makes it susceptible to macroeconomic challenges. A slowdown in production due to the pandemic is also expected to impair operations in China and Taiwan.”

1/25/2021 – Onto Innovation had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $59.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Onto Innovation was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “With breakthrough offerings on the back of dynamic fundamentals, Onto Innovation is well positioned to benefit from cost-effective solutions. The company outsources almost all of its assemblies for a competitive advantage. It invests in research and development to provide differentiated products and services. Healthy traction in 5G and advanced packaging markets drive Onto Innovation despite COVID-19-related woes. A solid product portfolio and accretive customer base are considered to be the key drivers for its long-term growth. However, intense competition in the overseas market and high concentration risks are expected to hurt its margins. An extensive international footprint makes it susceptible to macroeconomic challenges. A slowdown in production due to the pandemic is also expected to impair operations in China and Taiwan.”

1/7/2021 – Onto Innovation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “With breakthrough offerings on the back of dynamic fundamentals, Onto Innovation is well positioned to benefit from cost-effective solutions. The company outsources almost all of its assemblies for a competitive advantage. It invests in research and development to provide differentiated products and services. Healthy traction in 5G and advanced packaging markets drive Onto Innovation despite COVID-19-related woes. A solid product portfolio and accretive customer base are considered to be the key drivers for its long-term growth. However, intense competition in the overseas market and high concentration risks are expected to hurt its margins. An extensive international footprint makes it susceptible to macroeconomic challenges. A slowdown in production due to the pandemic is also expected to impair operations in China and Taiwan.”

12/14/2020 – Onto Innovation had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $51.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $59.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.84. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -315.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 482,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,696,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 5,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $251,110.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 484,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,813,556.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 33,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,684. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

