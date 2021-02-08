OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $9.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OPBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OP Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of OP Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS OPBK opened at $8.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81. OP Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01.

In related news, Director Myung Park sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $29,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,589.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in OP Bancorp by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 845,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after buying an additional 76,218 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 18,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

