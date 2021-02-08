Opacity (OPCT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $852,126.00

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 57.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 8th. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $5.75 million and approximately $852,126.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opacity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0715 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Opacity has traded up 533.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00055095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.00180925 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00074298 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00063662 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00074457 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.29 or 0.00226847 BTC.

Opacity Token Profile

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Opacity

