Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at Raymond James

Open Text (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Raymond James to C$55.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential downside of 12.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Open Text to C$55.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$58.60.

Open Text stock traded up C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$62.51. 167,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,192. Open Text has a 1-year low of C$42.30 and a 1-year high of C$64.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.05 billion and a PE ratio of 188.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$58.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$57.12.

In other Open Text news, Senior Officer Simon David Harrison sold 5,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.22, for a total value of C$341,159.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$959,159.59.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

