Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Price Target Raised to C$60.00

Open Text (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.02% from the stock’s current price.

OTEX has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Open Text to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.60.

Shares of TSE:OTEX traded up C$0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$62.51. The company had a trading volume of 167,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of C$17.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.55. Open Text has a 12-month low of C$42.30 and a 12-month high of C$64.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$58.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$57.12.

In other Open Text news, Senior Officer Simon David Harrison sold 5,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.22, for a total value of C$341,159.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$959,159.59.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

