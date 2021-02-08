OpenDAO Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00 Million (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One OpenDAO token can currently be purchased for $1.46 or 0.00003167 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, OpenDAO has traded 73.7% higher against the dollar. OpenDAO has a market cap of $5.29 million and $3.00 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00054722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.09 or 0.01052655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006310 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,466.90 or 0.05364298 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00046270 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00017462 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00020485 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00030274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OpenDAO (OPEN) is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io

OpenDAO Token Trading

OpenDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

