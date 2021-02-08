OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Stock Price Up 49.8%

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) shot up 49.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.37 and last traded at $3.55. 88,381,836 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,589% from the average session volume of 5,232,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OPGN. Zacks Investment Research cut OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on OpGen from $5.00 to $5.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OpGen in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $79.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of -0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). OpGen had a negative net margin of 586.99% and a negative return on equity of 154.05%. The business had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that OpGen, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 54,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of OpGen as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

OpGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPGN)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

