Opium (OPIUM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $693,798.00

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Opium has a market cap of $80.18 million and $693,798.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opium coin can now be bought for $19.27 or 0.00041519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Opium has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00049337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.96 or 0.00174442 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00061711 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00057629 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00192890 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00060639 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

Buying and Selling Opium

Opium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

