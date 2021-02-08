OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock Price Up 5.5%

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) shares were up 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.62 and last traded at $5.59. Approximately 6,414,427 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 9,086,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average is $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 300,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,275,804. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Heron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in OPKO Health by 127.8% during the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 25,564 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC grew its stake in OPKO Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 2,589,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 38,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

