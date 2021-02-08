Oppenheimer Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sony in a research note issued on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SNE. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Sony stock opened at $116.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $142.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Sony has a 12 month low of $50.94 and a 12 month high of $118.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNE. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Sony by 71.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

