Oppenheimer Comments on Match Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Match Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Match Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Get Match Group alerts:

MTCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. 140166 upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.55.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $159.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.21. Match Group has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The stock has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of -242.15, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 676.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,338,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,807,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,232,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 344.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,141,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,564,757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth $520,700,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Match Group by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,522,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,476 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,967,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,486 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $3,831,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,467.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $551,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,325 shares of company stock valued at $13,480,196. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.