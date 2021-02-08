Oppenheimer Comments on Qorvo, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Qorvo in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.09. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on QRVO. Benchmark upped their price objective on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.23.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $167.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.80. Qorvo has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $191.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $425,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,465 shares in the company, valued at $6,573,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $185,281.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,555,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 136.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 981,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,633,000 after acquiring an additional 567,088 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 239.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 502,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,759,000 after acquiring an additional 354,209 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 115.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 464,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,902,000 after acquiring an additional 248,503 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Qorvo by 20.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,357,000 after purchasing an additional 215,193 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in Qorvo by 1,206.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 203,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after purchasing an additional 188,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.