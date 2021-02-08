Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PayPal in a research report issued on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the credit services provider will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PayPal from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.88.

PYPL stock opened at $269.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.68, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $274.94.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Bell Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

