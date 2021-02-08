Oppenheimer Weighs in on Aptiv PLC’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aptiv in a report released on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aptiv’s FY2022 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on APTV. TheStreet raised shares of Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $147.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $152.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter worth $25,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 81.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

