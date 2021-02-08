Orbs Achieves Market Cap of $36.11 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $36.11 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orbs has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orbs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00054530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $485.81 or 0.01045693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006140 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.60 or 0.05518072 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00045494 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00017722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00019990 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00029800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Orbs Profile

ORBS is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

Orbs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.