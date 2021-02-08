Orex Minerals Inc. (REX.V) (CVE:REX) Trading Up 3%

Orex Minerals Inc. (REX.V) (CVE:REX)’s stock price rose 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 123,545 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 162,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm has a market cap of C$31.86 million and a PE ratio of -12.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.18.

Orex Minerals Inc. (REX.V) Company Profile (CVE:REX)

Orex Minerals Inc acquires and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interests in the Coneto silver-gold project located in the Mesa Central on the eastern flank of the Sierra Madre Occidental Mountains; Sandra Escobar silver-gold project located to the north of the town of Tepehuanes, Durango; and Jumping Josephine gold project located in the West Kootenay region of Southeastern British Columbia.

