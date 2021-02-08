OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) Shares Up 39.3%

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI)’s stock price shot up 39.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.29 and last traded at C$4.15. 5,699,447 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 3,138,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.98.

A number of brokerages have commented on OGI. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of C$947.22 million and a PE ratio of -4.03.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$20.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.72 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

